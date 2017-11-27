Resident speak out about bank robbery in North Augusta

Police are still searching for a man who robbed the South State Bank on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue in North Augusta.

North Augusta Public Safety says a man entered the bank demanding all money from the register while threatening the teller with physical harm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and is being described as 5'8 dark skinned black male.

Maggie Ford who was a cross the street at a nearby gas station says this is a warning to everyone who is going to the bank during the holidays. "This is the season to be robbed and this is a season where you should be very aware. This is also the season to look over your shoulder and not go to ATMs and if you have to go to an ATM take someone with you."

No one inside the bank was harmed. North Augusta Public Safety, Aiken County Bloodhound Team, and the FBI are all working on this investigation.

