Salvation Army volunteers need to apply

The Salvation Army of Augusta is warning those who want to volunteer not to wait until it is too late. Many are not aware that there is an application process to volunteer at the Salvation Army.

Although Thanksgiving was a success at the Salvation Army leaders had to turn away some volunteers. Volunteer Coordinator Alice Scavollo, had a bunch of calls come in a few days before the holiday asking to volunteer. She had to tell them no because more time is needed. "We have an application system so it is not what you'd call a walk-in volunteering. You put in an application and I usually would just email you a link. You put in the application and I review it. Then I let you know and we're all ready to start!"

Captain Philip Canning who is the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Augusta, say they want all to be able to volunteer and holidays is usually when they see an increase in both want and need. "Obviously the holiday season is a time when people put aside all their differences and we see the best in human nature. People want to come out and just be kind to one another and provide opportunities to others who might not otherwise had those opportunities."

There are many areas to volunteer within the Salvation Army. Especially during the holidays from Angel Tree packing and sorting gifts for children to ringing the red kettle bell. Scavullo says for those who are interested the time to apply is right now. "I need lots of volunteers to cover all the locations and all shifts. It is a great thing for families to do, a group can do it , organizations, and the national honor society."



It is the generosity from volunteers with in the community that make the upcoming holiday special successful.

If you want to apply to volunteer click here: http://www.salvationarmyaugusta.org/how-we-serve/

