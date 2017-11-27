Salvation Army volunteers need to apply - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Salvation Army volunteers need to apply

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG) Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Salvation Army of Augusta is warning those who want to volunteer not to wait until it is too late. Many are not aware that there is an application process to volunteer at the Salvation Army.

Although Thanksgiving was a success at the Salvation Army leaders had to turn away some volunteers. Volunteer Coordinator Alice Scavollo, had a bunch of calls come in a few days before the holiday asking to volunteer. She had to tell them no because more time is needed.  "We have an application system so it is not what you'd call a walk-in volunteering. You put in an application and I usually would just email you a link. You put in the application and I review it. Then I let you know and we're all ready to start!"

 Captain Philip Canning who is the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Augusta, say they want all to be able to volunteer and holidays is usually when they see an increase in both want and need.  "Obviously the holiday season is a time when people put aside all their differences and we see the best in human nature. People want to come out and just be kind to one another and provide opportunities to others who might not otherwise had those opportunities."

There are many areas to volunteer within the Salvation Army. Especially during the holidays from Angel Tree packing and sorting gifts for children to ringing the red kettle bell. Scavullo says for those who are interested the time to apply is right now. "I need lots of volunteers to cover all the locations and all shifts. It is a great thing for families to do, a group can do it , organizations, and the national honor society."

It is the generosity from volunteers with in the community that make the upcoming holiday special successful.

If you want to apply to volunteer click here: http://www.salvationarmyaugusta.org/how-we-serve/

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspicious fire in McCormick County

    Suspicious fire in McCormick County

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:39 PM EST2017-11-28 01:39:25 GMT
    Suspicious fire in McCormick County (WFXG)Suspicious fire in McCormick County (WFXG)

    The McCormick County Sheriff's office is investigating a fire that happened over the weekend. Deputies say they received a call on Saturday about gun shots and a house fire on Greenwood Hwy.

    More >>

    The McCormick County Sheriff's office is investigating a fire that happened over the weekend. Deputies say they received a call on Saturday about gun shots and a house fire on Greenwood Hwy.

    More >>

  • Resident speak out about bank robbery in North Augusta

    Resident speak out about bank robbery in North Augusta

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:32 PM EST2017-11-28 01:32:22 GMT
    Resident speak out about bank robbery in North Augusta (NADPS)Resident speak out about bank robbery in North Augusta (NADPS)

    Police are still searching for a man who robbed the South State Bank in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety says this man entered the bank - located on the corner of Georgia and Buena Vista Avenue - demanding all money from the register while threatening the teller with physical harm.

    More >>

    Police are still searching for a man who robbed the South State Bank in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety says this man entered the bank - located on the corner of Georgia and Buena Vista Avenue - demanding all money from the register while threatening the teller with physical harm.

    More >>

  • Salvation Army volunteers need to apply

    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply

    Monday, November 27 2017 8:21 PM EST2017-11-28 01:21:36 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    The Salvation Army of Augusta is warning those who want to volunteer not to wait until it is too late. Many are not aware that there is an application process to volunteer at the Salvation Army.

    More >>

    The Salvation Army of Augusta is warning those who want to volunteer not to wait until it is too late. Many are not aware that there is an application process to volunteer at the Salvation Army.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly