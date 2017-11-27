UPDATE: North Augusta bank robbery suspect identified

The holidays are getting a head-start for one lucky city in the CSRA. From thousands of decorations to lighting the Christmas tree, Aiken has the next few days booked.More >>
Thursday, November 30, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hampton Avenue in reference to a possible stabbing.More >>
Fort Gordon hosted their 2017Christmas Festival Thursday, November 30, 2017 which included a tree giveaway for all service members and their families. The Trees for Troops gave away 500 christmas trees to active duty Servicemembers E-1 through E-6 or spouse/dependent.More >>
Augusta Animal Services is partnering with Fix Georgia Pets to raise funds to help reduce the growing number of unwanted Pit Bull dogs. They’ve only raised a little over $2,000 and still need over $7,000 to reach their goal.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two subjects wanted for questioning. The two people in this article wanted for questioning in connection with twenty counts of financial transaction card fraud in the CSRA area.More >>
