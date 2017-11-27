UPDATE: North Augusta bank robbery suspect identified

North Augusta Public Safety investigators are asking for help from the public to identify this suspect in the armed robbery of South State Bank.

UPDATE: North Augusta Public Safety has identified the man wanted for robbing the South State Bank on Georgia Avenue as Frank Douglas, a resident of North Augusta. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information on Douglas' whereabouts, please contact NAPS at 803-279-2121.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is hoping that photos taken Monday afternoon during an armed robbery will help identify and capture the suspect involved in the crime.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered South State Bank on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue. According to a press release, the suspect demanded all money from the register while threatening the teller with immediate physical harm. The suspect then left the bank on foot and headed south on Georgia Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with a medium build and 5'8 tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket over a white shirt with a green striped collared shirt.

The Aiken County Bloodhound Team and the FBI are both responding to assist in the investigation.

