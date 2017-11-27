Bank Robbery at South State Bank in North Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Bank Robbery at South State Bank in North Augusta

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
North Augusta Public Safety investigators are asking for help from the public to identify this suspect in the armed robbery of South State Bank. North Augusta Public Safety investigators are asking for help from the public to identify this suspect in the armed robbery of South State Bank.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is hoping that photos taken Monday afternoon during an armed robbery will help identify and capture the suspect involved in the crime.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered South State Bank on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue. According to a press release, the suspect demanded all money from the register while threatening the teller with immediate physical harm. The suspect then left the bank on foot and headed south on Georgia Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned black male with a medium build and 5'8 tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket over a white shirt with a green striped collared shirt.  

The Aiken county Bloodhound Team and the FBI are both responding to assist in the investigation.

