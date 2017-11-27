Suspect wanted in Mom and Pop store fraud incident

Woman wanted for questioning in fraud incident; Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Richmond County authorities are looking for a fraud suspect.

The pictured woman is wanted for questioning in reference to a fraud incident that happened on Nov. 19th at Mom and Pop Convenience Store located on Broad St.

If you have any information on the identity of this woman, please contact Investigator Ryan Ferguson (706)821-1032 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.