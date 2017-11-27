Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum host inaugural Festival of Trees

The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is hosting their inaugural Festival of Trees. It’ll be December 1st- 30th.

The first floor will be lined with decorated trees.

The event begins with a tree lighting on Friday, December 1st at 5 pm. Afterwards, everyone is encouraged to head down to Newberry St. for the Annual Downtown Tree Lighting at 6 pm.

Stop by the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum December 5th - December 15th (during normal business hours) to vote for Best in Show, which will be featured at Santa at the Depot on Saturday, December 16th from 10 am to 1 pm.

For more information, please contact the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum at 803-293-7846 or visit aikenismagical.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.