TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-20 in Aiken County with injuries

A traffic accident on in Aiken County is causing some delays this morning.

It happened on I-20 near mile marker 15 in Aiken County. The call came in about 6:30 a.m. Our crews on scene tell us that three vehicles are involved including an emergency vehicle. Injuries are confirmed and traffic is backed up to Bettis Academy Rd. It is suggested that drivers find an alternate route.

