Augusta public transportation breaks ground on a new home

The new depot will have several amenities to keep city buses in top order, such as four maintenance bays and a steam engine wash; WFXG.

It has been a long time coming. The new facility is expected to put the city into a position to handle population growth for the next several decades.

And there are changes that should make life easier for everyone involved.

First of which is location. The current building on Fenwick Street is landlocked, allowing little room for expansion.

In fact, sections of the building date back to the 1940s, according to transit director Pat Stephens.

The new building going up on Regency Boulevard has nine and a half acres to work with and expansion is part of the plan.

About 3,000 people ride public transportation every day in Augusta, and the next step after this groundbreaking is to make their rides more efficient.

The city has finished its comprehensive operational study which, when translated, means bus routes will get a facelift in the next six months or so.

The groundbreaking ceremony is at 2844 Regency Boulevard, Monday, November 27, at 11am.

Construction is expected to be completed by November or December 2018.

