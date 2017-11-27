Thanksgiving Day crash leaves U.S. Navy sailor dead

A car crash on Thanksgiving Day left a U.S. Navy sailor dead.

22-year-old Jason Oliver Alexander was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day just after 1 a.m. It happened at North Leg Rd. and Wrightsboro Rd. Alexander was transported to Augusta University ER where he was admitted to the Shock/Trauma Unit. He died of his injuries on Nov. 26th. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force injuries to the head and torso. No autopsy was performed and charges are pending against the driver of that vehicle.

Alexander was stationed at Fort Gordon.

