Local clothing store voices importance of small business Saturday

Several stores and restaurants participated in Small Business Saturday in the CSRA. Fab'rik, a local franchise, has been open for 5 years and the staff makes sure they add a quality touch to make their customers feel special.

And they’ve decided to extend their Black Friday specials throughout the weekend to give shoppers a chance at the holiday deals. “It’s been amazing. This year actually we’re doing 30% off the entire weekend, rather than just Black Friday. We usually do 20% off Saturday and Sunday but we are continuing the 30% off sale," says Caroline Thornton, manager of fab'rik.

Thornton, says the staff will go above and beyond to make sure customers feel welcome even if its playing with their children while they shop or providing refreshments. “Fab’rik’s biggest thing in general is heart, putting your heart into it. And so, we wouldn’t be here without our customers. So, rather than getting some pushy sales person, no offense, at a big corporation, you would get us genuinely wanting to help you, wanting to find the perfect thing for every body type," says Thornton.

Online shopping vs. brick and mortar has not seemed to be a problem for the franchise. They say they use their social media pages to help attract online viewers.

“It’s not a challenge for us, or it’s not competing, like butting heads, at all," says Thornton.

“We like to post things on social media, so when we do get new arrivals, we’ll post them. And then people will DM us or comment saying they want this and it’s easy for us to call the store and place it over the phone. So, it’s easier instead of going online and paying for shipping and handling and all the extra fees that nobody wants to pay for," says Summer Keepers, Stylist Liaison.

Thornton and Keepers say being locally owned helps bridge the gap between customers because the community is already familiar with them. “It just grows that personal connection with a sales person and a customer. Because when you go to a bigger department store, you’re not going to get that one-on-one connection and you’re not going to, I don’t know, feel like you’re at home. And when you come to fab’rik, you’re going to feel at home and you’re going to have that connection with someone. And we’re going to help you from when you walk in, ‘til when you walk out," says Keepers.

So next time you’re shopping and looking for a business that is cut from a different cloth, you may just want to give a small business a try. Fab’rik is located at the Surrey Center where you can find several other small businesses.

