Local clothing store voices importance of small business Saturday

Several stores and restaurants participated in Small Business Saturday in the CSRA. Fab'rik, a local franchise, has been open for 5 years and the staff make sure to add a quality touch to make their customers feel special.
Augusta residents enjoyed several great deals this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Augusta Mall was packed today as excited shoppers racked up on the best Black Friday deals they could find.
The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant. The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W.
Hundreds of customers essentially pried the doors open with anticipation to get an early crack at the season's hottest toys. Many stores depend on holiday spending sprees to make their budgets and the National Retail Federation expects us to spend $25 billion dollars more than last year.
Old Augusta Highway in Harlem is closed due to a structure fire. The fire is at 6081 Old Augusta Highway.
