Augusta Mall continues to attract large crowds on Black Friday

Augusta residents enjoyed several great deals this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Augusta Mall was packed today as excited shoppers racked up on the best Black Friday deals they could find.

General Manager, Amy Dalton says, the crowds were just as large this year as they’ve always been and that 90% of store purchases occur in brick and mortar locations. “As you can see the mall is doing extremely well. We have not been discouraged by the headlines. The truth of the matter is that the mall is a hub for the community and, really, physical retail is an imperative part to the customer experience," says Amy Dalton, Augusta Mall General Manager.

She says they keep their customers coming back year-round because of their attention to detail when it comes to the ideal customer experience. “We’re staying ahead of what the customer shopping experience looks like. What’s important to us is that the customer has a great experience and that our retailers have great results," says Dalton.

Dalton says that an online and in-store partnership allows for that brand and store to get the best results and that it’s good for shoppers to use both. Augusta Mall’s retailers offered some great in-store deals of their own. “Right now a lot of our stores are offering huge incentives. Some of those include buy 3/get 3 at Bath & Body Works, 75% off at New York & Company, and 50% off at Hollister. If you download the GGP app you can see all of the sales in one easy to read piece. And you can plan your shopping trip a little bit better," says Dalton.

You can find the GGP app in your Google Play Store or iTunes Store. If you’d like to track online Black Friday deals before they end, click here.

