McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant.

The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W. According to the sheriff's department, two individuals are dead. They have not been publicly identified as the coroner is still working to notify family members.

The sheriff's department says that as of the time of this article, there are no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta Mall continues to attract large crowds on Black Friday

    Augusta Mall continues to attract large crowds on Black Friday

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:00 PM EST2017-11-24 23:00:07 GMT

    Augusta residents enjoyed several great deals this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Augusta Mall was packed today as excited shoppers racked up on the best Black Friday deals they could find.

    More >>

    Augusta residents enjoyed several great deals this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Augusta Mall was packed today as excited shoppers racked up on the best Black Friday deals they could find.

    More >>

  • McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

    McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:16 PM EST2017-11-24 22:16:57 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant. The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W.

    More >>

    The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant. The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W.

    More >>

  • Black Friday in Augusta shows retail scene still active

    Black Friday in Augusta shows retail scene still active

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-11-24 19:41:10 GMT
    4K television sets, along with video game consoles, seemed to be on every cart in the Augusta Best Buy; WFXG.4K television sets, along with video game consoles, seemed to be on every cart in the Augusta Best Buy; WFXG.

    Hundreds of customers essentially pried the doors open with anticipation to get an early crack at the season's hottest toys. Many stores depend on holiday spending sprees to make their budgets and the National Retail Federation expects us to spend $25 billion dollars more than last year.

    More >>

    Hundreds of customers essentially pried the doors open with anticipation to get an early crack at the season's hottest toys. Many stores depend on holiday spending sprees to make their budgets and the National Retail Federation expects us to spend $25 billion dollars more than last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly