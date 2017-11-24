McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant.

The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W. According to the sheriff's department, two individuals are dead. They have not been publicly identified as the coroner is still working to notify family members.

The sheriff's department says that as of the time of this article, there are no suspects have been identified.

