Black Friday in Augusta shows retail scene still active

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Hundreds of customers essentially pried the doors open with anticipation to get an early crack at the season's hottest toys.

Many stores depend on holiday spending sprees to make their budgets and the National Retail Federation expects us to spend $25 billion dollars more than last year.
Despite this frantic spending, everyone seemed to be on their best behavior which took a few people by surprise.

"I heard that people run around crazy with cops everywhere and stuff and people might knock me down, but everybody is very respectful," said Edwin Ceverino of Augusta. "It was all cool."

Television boxes were moving around the store so fast, you would think they weighed as much as your cell phone.
Outside of home theater, though, another department was getting its fair share of the rush.

"Video games, video game accessories," said Cheslee and Austin Shepherd from Augusta. "The Nintendo Switch? It's on the list."

The NRF says nearly six out of ten shoppers are buying online. The web has convenience, sure, but it is missing the intimacy of a shopping cart. Time is money and there is more to believing than seeing for some.

"Online you can look at it, but you never know what you're getting. I came in and just had to do it personally," said Robert McClain.

A survey from the National Retail Federation found that about 69 percent of Americans intend to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

