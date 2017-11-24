Structure fire closes Old Augusta Hwy in Columbia Co

Old Augusta Highway in Harlem is closed due to a structure fire.

The fire is at 6081 Old Augusta Highway. Columbia County Fire dispatch says the road is closed due to the number of trucks and hoses in the road.

According to Columbia County Fire Chief Brent Williams, the fire was first reported just after 10 a.m. Friday morning. A person driving by noticed flames coming from the home and called 911. No one was inside the home at the time. Chief Williams says the fire was 70% involved when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.