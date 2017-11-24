Structure fire closes Old Augusta Hwy in Columbia Co - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Structure fire closes Old Augusta Hwy in Columbia Co

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Fire on Old Augusta Hwy 11/24/17 (WFXG) Fire on Old Augusta Hwy 11/24/17 (WFXG)
Fire on Old Augusta Hwy 11/24/17 (WFXG) Fire on Old Augusta Hwy 11/24/17 (WFXG)
Fire on Old Augusta Hwy 11/24/17 (WFXG) Fire on Old Augusta Hwy 11/24/17 (WFXG)
HARLEM, GA (WFXG) -

Old Augusta Highway in Harlem is closed due to a structure fire.

The fire is at 6081 Old Augusta Highway. Columbia County Fire dispatch says the road is closed due to the number of trucks and hoses in the road.

According to Columbia County Fire Chief Brent Williams, the fire was first reported just after 10 a.m. Friday morning. A person driving by noticed flames coming from the home and called 911. No one was inside the home at the time. Chief Williams says the fire was 70% involved when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta Mall continues to attract large crowds on Black Friday

    Augusta Mall continues to attract large crowds on Black Friday

    Friday, November 24 2017 6:00 PM EST2017-11-24 23:00:07 GMT

    Augusta residents enjoyed several great deals this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Augusta Mall was packed today as excited shoppers racked up on the best Black Friday deals they could find.

    More >>

    Augusta residents enjoyed several great deals this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Augusta Mall was packed today as excited shoppers racked up on the best Black Friday deals they could find.

    More >>

  • McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

    McCormick Co Sheriff's Department investigating double homicide

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:16 PM EST2017-11-24 22:16:57 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant. The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W.

    More >>

    The McCormick County Sheriff's Department is investigating a double homicide at a local restaurant. The shooting happened at around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning at Sapp's Bar & Grille on Hwy 378 W.

    More >>

  • Black Friday in Augusta shows retail scene still active

    Black Friday in Augusta shows retail scene still active

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-11-24 19:41:10 GMT
    4K television sets, along with video game consoles, seemed to be on every cart in the Augusta Best Buy; WFXG.4K television sets, along with video game consoles, seemed to be on every cart in the Augusta Best Buy; WFXG.

    Hundreds of customers essentially pried the doors open with anticipation to get an early crack at the season's hottest toys. Many stores depend on holiday spending sprees to make their budgets and the National Retail Federation expects us to spend $25 billion dollars more than last year.

    More >>

    Hundreds of customers essentially pried the doors open with anticipation to get an early crack at the season's hottest toys. Many stores depend on holiday spending sprees to make their budgets and the National Retail Federation expects us to spend $25 billion dollars more than last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly