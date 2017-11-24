Augusta set to break ground on transit facility

Augusta will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Transit Bus Operations and Maintenance Facility on Monday, Nov. 27.

The groundbreaking will be held at 11 a.m. at 2844 Regency Boulevard.

The 32,000 square foot construction project will include four maintenance bays, a tire-servicing station, larger parts storage area, steam engine wash, a water efficient bus wash, and a service lane that will include a fuel island.

