Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Steeplechase Way

Columbia County wants to inform drivers of a temporary road closure at the intersection of Steeplechase Way and Washington Road.

The road closure will prevent any thru traffic at the intersection.

The temporary road closure will be from 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017, lasting thru Friday, December 01, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. weather permitting.

Wellington Drive will be used as a detour for local traffic within the subdivision.

