52nd annual Chitlin Strut in Salley

52nd annual Chitlin Strut in Salley

(WFXG) -

The 52nd annual Chitlin Strut is ready to go in Salley, SC.

The Chitlin Strut will be held Saturday, November 25 all day on 230 Pine St. NW Salley, SC  29137.

Activities scheduled for this year's Chitlin Strut include a parade, food, arts and crafts, carnival, beauty pageant,  and of course, lots of chitlins.

The chitlins will come in pretty much every way you can imagine, boiled and fried.

