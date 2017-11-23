Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army of Augusta

Salvation Army is seeing a large number increase in families that are in need of emergency assistance for just basic everyday necessities but leaders made sure a Thanksgiving dinner was given to them all. Workers and volunteers participated in a selfless act of serving others on this holiday.

The Salvation Army serve on average 8,000 meals a month. This includes men, women, and children who stay in the Emergency Homeless Shelter, Residential Rehabilitation Program, and others in the community who can not afford a healthy meal on a regular basis. Captain Phillip Canning who is the Area Commander for Salvation Army, says the organization exist to care for families who are in need. "Families just come together to be able to just relax and enjoy the company. . .and not have to worry about where the next meal is coming from or where they will spend their next night sleep."

The community's support is important to the Thanksgiving feast. This year the organization partnered with T-Bonz to provide a generous meal and they were fully staffed with volunteers too. Volunteer Coordinator Alice Scavullo says the holiday season brings out the best in people, giving them the spirit to serve others. "I think a lot of times it is a family atmosphere here because when people come and they have their super and they see people smiling and caring about them that's what family is."

A family atmosphere that would not be possible without volunteers in the CSRA. "We're seeing the same spirit this year as we see every year and I hope that after we go through this experience together as a community that we can remember this just as much in February and July as we do in November and December.", says Captain Canning.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.