Huge crowd of shoppers at Augusta Mall

Salvation Army is seeing a large number increase in families that are in need of emergency assistance for just basic everyday necessities but leaders made sure a Thanksgiving dinner was given to them all.More >>
Salvation Army is seeing a large number increase in families that are in need of emergency assistance for just basic everyday necessities but leaders made sure a Thanksgiving dinner was given to them all.More >>
If you were driving along Walton Way on Thanksgiving, you might have noticed the crowd outside of Best Buy. A long line went all the way up to the highway. Those first in line camped out all morning just to ensure they were able to purchase what they wanted.More >>
If you were driving along Walton Way on Thanksgiving, you might have noticed the crowd outside of Best Buy. A long line went all the way up to the highway. Those first in line camped out all morning just to ensure they were able to purchase what they wanted.More >>
As expected a big turnout at the Augusta Mall for Black Friday shoppers, all eager to catch great deals. Shoppers went in and out of stores and making their purchases. Workers at the mall say what people see on Black Friday does not happen over night.More >>
As expected a big turnout at the Augusta Mall for Black Friday shoppers, all eager to catch great deals. Shoppers went in and out of stores and making their purchases. Workers at the mall say what people see on Black Friday does not happen over night.More >>
Military and civilian chefs put a bona fide feast together for service members on Fort Gordon. They made enough food to, well, feed an army. Hundreds of pounds of turkey, ham, and prime rib were slapped onto sliding trays. Many doing the serving, however, were ranking officers. Tradition dictates they eat last--a gesture that goes all the way back to the early 20th century.More >>
Military and civilian chefs put a bona fide feast together for service members on Fort Gordon. They made enough food to, well, feed an army. Hundreds of pounds of turkey, ham, and prime rib were slapped onto sliding trays. Many doing the serving, however, were ranking officers. Tradition dictates they eat last--a gesture that goes all the way back to the early 20th century.More >>
The holiday bird can leave behind a lot of grease and you want to make sure you're getting rid of it the right way. Pouring cooking grease down the drain can cause major plumbing issues.More >>
The holiday bird can leave behind a lot of grease and you want to make sure you're getting rid of it the right way. Pouring cooking grease down the drain can cause major plumbing issues.More >>