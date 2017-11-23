Huge crowd of shoppers at Augusta Mall - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Huge crowd of shoppers at Augusta Mall

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

As expected a big turnout at the Augusta Mall for Black Friday shoppers, all eager to catch great deals.

Shoppers went in and out of stores and making their purchases. Workers at the mall say what people see on Black Friday does not happen over night.
Mall employees have been working hard to make sure folks have a pleasant experience shopping at the Augusta Mall.

"There is a lot of behind the scenes going on. In fact, right now we have tons of people making sure that everything that you see is beautiful and clean, and that safety is at our peak.", says Amy Dalton who is the General Manager for the Augusta Mall

Shoppers were able to shop until midnight.

