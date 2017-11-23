Shoppers line up outside of Best Buy

If you were driving along Walton Way on Thanksgiving, you might have noticed the crowd outside of Best Buy.

A long line went all the way up to the highway. Those first in line camped out all morning just to ensure they were able to purchase what they wanted. Standing middle ways in line were two friends, Shekevious Raglin and Valencia Burns who say they could not miss out on all the fun. "We came out to see what the sells were looking like on Black Friday even though today is turkey day. We just wanted an opportunity to see what the crowd was like and what products are available."

The store opened its door at 5:00 p.m. and people were able to go in and shop.

