Thanksgiving at Fort Gordon gives plenty to be thankful for

Military and civilian chefs put a bona fide feast together for service members on Fort Gordon. They made enough food to, well, feed an army. Hundreds of pounds of turkey, ham, and prime rib were slapped onto sliding trays. Many doing the serving, however, were ranking officers. Tradition dictates they eat last--a gesture that goes all the way back to the early 20th century.More >>
The holiday bird can leave behind a lot of grease and you want to make sure you're getting rid of it the right way. Pouring cooking grease down the drain can cause major plumbing issues.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants local store owners and shoppers to feel safe during Black Friday. They will be increasing patrols during the shopping holiday.More >>
A Grovetown man and a North Augusta woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Sudlow Lake Road. The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
