Thanksgiving at Fort Gordon gives plenty to be thankful for

Military and civilian chefs put a bona fide feast together for service members on Fort Gordon.

They made enough food to, well, feed an army.

Hundreds of pounds of turkey, ham, and prime rib were slapped onto sliding trays.

Many doing the serving, however, were ranking officers. Tradition dictates they eat last--a gesture that goes all the way back to the early 20th century.

"We want to show our young soldiers honor and tradition, so that when they become the senior non-commissioned officers or the senior commissioned officers, they know what tradition stands for and what it looks like," said Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Moorer at Fort Gordon.

There is another tradition to the day that leaves a little bit of a hole--family.

For many of the soldiers in Dining Facility One, this will be their first Thanksgiving away from home.

It is a longing that even a full plate of food cannot fill.

"You've got your battle buddies always there to help you out, cheer you up when you're feeling kind of homesick," said Pvt. Luis Montanez of Utah. "Yeah, man, we feel it, too."

"Some days, you really miss it and you're just like, 'Wow, I don't know why I joined,' and then other times are like, 'OK. I think I can get through this," said Pvt. Erik Ovalle of California.

Coming together as a unit and a team helps, but home is home.

On the bright side, technology can make thousands of miles seem a little bit closer.

"Thankfully, because video chat's a thing, you can still talk to them and joke with them and see their smiles," said Pvt. Luis Montanez. "You still feel kind of close to them, even though you're so far away."

That does not work for everyone, though.

The pains of homesickness are often tough to swallow.

"That's always going to be hard for me because I've always been family-oriented," said Pvt. Erik Ovalle. "So, being away is always going to be hard, but what I did learn is I can handle being away and nothing bad's going to happen."

The ranking officers focus on keeping other Thanksgiving traditions alive, but they do not forget feeling the same way.

"Normally after those phone calls with mom and dad, and they tell you, 'Hey, we miss you. We love you,' it kind of builds your morale up and makes you feel a little bit better," said Command Sgt. Maj. Sheldon Moorer.

Sometimes the word family becomes relative, and you begin to appreciate the person beside you for what they are--family.

