Properly dispose of leftover turkey oil

The holiday bird can leave behind a lot of grease and you want to make sure you're getting rid of it the right way. Pouring cooking grease down the drain can cause major plumbing issues. Dumpster Depot takes leftover cooking oil and recycles it into biodiesel. For every 100 gallons of oil, 96 of them will be able to be converted into biodiesel. Dumpster depot uses the fuel to operate their recycling trucks. When grease is poured down the drain, the grease mixes with other kitchen chemicals and can cause huge globs of grease that blocks pipes. If you can't make it to a drop off site, throw away the grease with your normal trash. 
If you're interested in dropping off your oil, Dumpster depot has a drop off location at 2061 University Parkway in Aiken.

