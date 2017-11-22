Body of 31-year-old found in Phinizy Swamp after hours of searching

31-year-old Jonathan Amerson went duck hunting by himself Tuesday morning and his family says that's the last time they heard from him.

There aren't enough words to describe what kind of person Jonathan Amerson was according to his brother Robbie. A father, a close friend, and someone who loved being out in the wilderness. "He's an avid hunter. This is his way out, this is what he loves to do," says Robbie.

He explains Jonathan doesn't go hunting at Phinizy Swamp by himself. "We normally don't hunt alone, I was in a hunting accident a while back so we've always hunted with a partner."

The Amerson Family says they haven't heard from the 31-year-old since 10-am on Tuesday. Deputies, family, friends, Helicopters, and even drones canvassed the entire Swamp last night and this morning looking for any signs of Jonathan.

"He's a loving father, he's a great guy," says Robbie.

Wednesday Afternoon the news came that everyone had been praying wouldn't be true. The Richmond County Coroner says Jonathan's body was found in the swamp. While this isn't how the Amerson family envisioned their start to the holidays, Robbie says the support from everyone has been overwhelming.

"The city of Augusta has been awesome. I can't thank them enough how good the city has been, the hunting community, just awesome," says Robbie.

Jonathan leaves behind a young son and there is no word on the cause of death. Once FOX 54 gets more information, we will update you.

