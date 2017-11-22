Safety tips for shoppers on Black Friday

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants local store owners and shoppers to feel safe during Black Friday. They will be increasing patrols during the shopping holiday.More >>
A Grovetown man and a North Augusta woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Sudlow Lake Road. The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
The company intends to hire up to 300 seasonal workers as customer support representatives at $13 an hour.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a forgery incident that happened at Bank of America locations on Washington Road and Central Avenue.More >>
