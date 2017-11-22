Safety tips for shoppers on Black Friday

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants local store owners and shoppers to feel safe during Black Friday so they will be increasing patrols during the shopping holiday.

Residents will see a larger law enforcement presence not only around the mall but at your shopping centers and locally owned stores. It is all to protect the store's inventory and the people who are shopping. Sgt. Shane McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff's office says since 2013 there has not been a ton of shoplifting and they want to keep it that way. "We've seen more of the public getting involved. Literally pointing out people that are trying to shoplift and bringing it to our attention. We are actually able to prevent the shoplifting from even happening.",



He also says do not rely solely on law enforcement. There are safety tips store owners and shoppers should know. Shoppers should never shop alone or leave belongs unattended whether visible in their cars or in a store buggy. Also, store owners should have a full staff working and prepare them to stay alert amongst the chaos Black Friday brings.

The Owner of House of Style Lashiver Tanksley says she is prepared. "We train a couple of months before we start our sales so they know how to handle certain situations and we have cameras in the store; they also have cameras outside the building as well."



Sgt. McDaniel says there is always a few who will test their luck, which will cause them to spend the holidays in jail. "Do you want to take that risk and go to jail? That is time away from your family and having a criminal record instead of just purchasing it. Statistics show that 99% of the time people that shoplift literally have the money on them right then." So before you hit the stores remember to stay alert and be safe.



If you're wondering what the holiday hours are for the mall, stores will open on Thanksgiving evening at six and close at midnight. They will reopen at 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

