TaxSlayer having job fair in Evans

TaxSlayer is having a job fair for the upcoming tax season.

The company intends to hire up to 300 seasonal workers as customer support representatives at $13 an hour.

These jobs will include paid training periods, with dayside and evening shifts available.

Applicants can check out the job fair on November 30 from 9-4pm at 3003 Allen Drive in Evans.

