Subject wanted for questioning in Bank of America forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning.

The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a forgery incident that happened at Bank of America locations on Washington Road and Central Avenue.

If you have any information about this case or are able to identify this subject, please contact Inv. William Hornsby or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

