Augusta ranks highly for eighth straight year in digital city go - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta ranks highly for eighth straight year in digital city governments

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta's information technology department ranks among the top digital city governments, according to e.Republic's Center for Digital Government and Digital Communities Program.
In fact, it has landed the number eight spot in the country in the mid-sized category for cities with a population between 125,000 and 249,999.

The annual survey was conducted through e.Republic, and rates cities based on their ability to enhance transparency and encourage citizen engagement through a variety of systems.
These include the open-government portal known as CityWatch and the open financial portal budgetWatch.

"I continue to be extremely proud of our Information Technology Department staff and the role they have played in our effort to gain public trust and engage residents of our community,” said Tameka Allen, director of Information Technology for Augusta in a press release.
The level of commitment demonstrated by our staff is unprecedented.”

An award designating the honor is being presented to Augusta's information technology department in December.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

