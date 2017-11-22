Augusta Regional Airport talks holiday travel

The day before Thanksgiving is not just one of the biggest travel day of the year on the roads, the airports are bit more hectic as well.

15 flights are scheduled in and out Wednesday at the Augusta Regional Airport.

Representatives say they don’t necessarily see a huge increase in passengers during the holidays, but they do see a different crowd.

“For example, Augusta is usually a heavy business market. During the holidays, Thanksgiving as well as Christmas we’ll tend to see more children, more leisure passengers coming through the airport. So their needs are quite different than the business travelers," explained Herbert Judon, Augusta Regional Airport's Executive Director.

Extra employees were on hand Wednesday at the airport to make sure passengers were well taken care of. If you're traveling out of AGS for the holidays, it's recommended you arrive for your flight an hour and a half early.

The airport says they are actively trying to add on more future flights, so the more people that utilize this airport the better.

