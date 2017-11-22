Augusta Regional Airport talks holiday travel - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Regional Airport talks holiday travel

Augusta Regional Airport, Source: WFXG Augusta Regional Airport, Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The day before Thanksgiving is not just one of the biggest travel day of the year on the roads, the airports are bit more hectic as well.

15 flights are scheduled in and out Wednesday at the Augusta Regional Airport.

Representatives say they don’t necessarily see a huge increase in passengers during the holidays, but they do see a different crowd.

“For example, Augusta is usually a heavy business market. During the holidays, Thanksgiving as well as Christmas we’ll tend to see more children, more leisure passengers coming through the airport. So their needs are quite different than the business travelers," explained Herbert Judon, Augusta Regional Airport's Executive Director.

Extra employees were on hand Wednesday at the airport to make sure passengers were well taken care of. If you're traveling out of AGS for the holidays, it's recommended you arrive for your flight an hour and a half early.

The airport says they are actively trying to add on more future flights, so the more people that utilize this airport the better.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Body of 31-year-old found in Phinizy Swamp after hours of searching

    Body of 31-year-old found in Phinizy Swamp after hours of searching

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:43 PM EST2017-11-23 02:43:45 GMT
    31-year-old Jonathan Amerson went duck hunting by himself Tuesday morning and his family says that's the last time they heard from him.  There aren't enough words to describe what kind of person Jonathan Amerson was according to his brother Robbie. A father, a close friend, and someone who loved being out in the wilderness. "He's an avid hunter. This is his way out, this is what he loves to do," says Robbie. He explains Jonathan doesn't go hunting at Phinizy Swam...More >>
    31-year-old Jonathan Amerson went duck hunting by himself Tuesday morning and his family says that's the last time they heard from him.  There aren't enough words to describe what kind of person Jonathan Amerson was according to his brother Robbie. A father, a close friend, and someone who loved being out in the wilderness. "He's an avid hunter. This is his way out, this is what he loves to do," says Robbie. He explains Jonathan doesn't go hunting at Phinizy Swam...More >>

  • Safety tips for shoppers on Black Friday

    Safety tips for shoppers on Black Friday

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 7:52 PM EST2017-11-23 00:52:16 GMT
    Safety tips for shoppers on Black Friday (WFXG)Safety tips for shoppers on Black Friday (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants local store owners and shoppers to feel safe during Black Friday. They will be increasing patrols during the shopping holiday.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants local store owners and shoppers to feel safe during Black Friday. They will be increasing patrols during the shopping holiday.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 injured in Old Sudlow Lake Rd. crash

    UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 injured in Old Sudlow Lake Rd. crash

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:45 PM EST2017-11-22 23:45:48 GMT

    A Grovetown man and a North Augusta woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Sudlow Lake Road. The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A Grovetown man and a North Augusta woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Sudlow Lake Road. The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly