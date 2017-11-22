UPDATE: Missing hunter found in Phinizy Swamp

UPDATE: The body of thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Ross Amerson has been found.

According to Richmond County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose, Amerson's body was found in Phinizy Swamp. He was pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Amerson's body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

A massive search effort is underway for a missing hunter at the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.

The hunter is named Jonathan Amerson.

FOX 54's John Domol is on the scene gathering details. He says over 100 vehicles are parked near the Barnyard Flea market off Doug Barnard Parkway.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Richmond County Sheriff's Office are all on scene including dozens of friends, family and concerned community members.

Amerson's brother, Chris Amerson, says Jonathan was out there alone duck hunting on Tuesday morning. His truck was parked off of Bobby Jones to enter the swamp and at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a search effort started. Chris Amerson says Jonathan's phone is also off.

