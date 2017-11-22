New Little River Bridge on Highway 43 open

Drivers can now use the new Little River Bridge on State Route 43 when crossing the Lincoln and McDuffie County line. This $14.9 million project replaced the original bridge that was built in 1952.

With traffic diverted to the new bridge, contractors will remove the old bridge and the accompanying roadbed. Official contract completion is March 31, 2018.



This project covers a total length of 0.65 miles. SR 43 was realigned 50 feet to the west of the current roadway.

