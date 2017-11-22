UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 injured in Old Sudlow Lake Rd. crash

A Grovetown man and a North Augusta woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Old Sudlow Lake Road. The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Twenty-year-old Kayleigh M. Daniels and Twenty-three-year-old Norris L. Scott were killed after the driver, twenty-one-year-old Khalil A. Stinger, lost control of the vehicle on the 300 block of Sudlow Lake Road. The Hyundai left the road and struck several trees.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Stinger was also taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

