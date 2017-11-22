James Brown Arena Deadline Still in Effect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

James Brown Arena Deadline Still in Effect

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The deadline for moving the James Brown Arena at Regency Mall will not be pushed back.

Commissioner Andrew Jefferson says there needs to be some closure between whether the Mall will be the new site of the J-B-A or not.
He wanted to extend the deadline from next Thursday to January 30th to give more time for the Authority to make the best decision for Augusta. However,  the vote failed 3 to 7 and next week's deadline is still in effect.
If an agreement is not reached by 11 P-M next Thursday between the Coliseum Authority and Mall owners the Authority will have to select a new site.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

