BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHWAY

Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course. Right now the Westbound lands are blocked at the intersection.

We're told a white Dodge Charger with red strips ran into the back of a semi truck. We do know a man was driving the car and has been pronounced dead.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

We have a live reporter at the scene, and will continue to update throughout the morning as we get new information.

