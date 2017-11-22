BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHWAY

BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHW - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of  fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue.

The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course. Right now the Westbound lands are blocked at the intersection.

We're told a white Dodge Charger with red strips ran into the back of a semi truck. We do know a man was driving the car and has been pronounced dead.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

We have a live reporter at the scene, and will continue to update throughout the morning as we get new information.

