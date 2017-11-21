Dozens of Supporters show up at City Meeting for Pendleton King Park

A large turnout of supporters hoping to keep Pendleton King Park as a park at the Commission Meeting on Tuesday.

The seats were almost filled as the Park's Foundation President Jim Blount told City Leaders about the rich history of the park and why it should not be turned into a housing development. The Mayor says he along with the commissioners agree with the President and the City never had intentions of turning the park into anything else.

"We stand with you, we share that same sentiment," says Mayor Hardie Davis.

The Mayor says the City has been negotiating with the trustees of the park and next Tuesday, he hopes to reach a fair deal that involves the city either buying or leasing the property.

