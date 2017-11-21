Fort Gordon serving Thanksgiving dinners - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon serving Thanksgiving dinners

By Adam Bodner, Producer
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon dining facilities will be serving approximately 8,500 soldiers, marines, sailors, airman, family members, retirees and their families, Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23.

The serving times for dining facilities #1, #4, and #6 on Thanksgiving Day are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Soldiers will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  Retirees and their families are welcome and requested to come after 12:30.  Dining facility #8 has already celebrated Thanksgiving on Tuesday, November 21.

A Fort Gordon public affairs spokesman said that the dining staff would prepare approximately 1,400 pounds of turkey, 950 pounds of ham, 600 pounds of shrimp, 400 pounds of prime rib, and 400 pounds of steamship round, in preparation for the festivities this week.

The Commanding General's Best Decorated Dining Facility Competition will also take place Thanksgiving Day to lift moral and recognize Military and Civilian Chefs for their culinary skills and display presentations.  The competition builds camaraderie within the installations food service team, which improves the level of service and quality of cuisine. 

The Senior Food Service Technician from 35th TTSB will judge the competition.  A trophy will be presented to the winning dining facility for their hard work and commitment on Thanksgiving Day by the Commanding General. 

