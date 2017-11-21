Cotton Branch Sanctuary encouraging "Thanksliving" this week - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Cotton Branch Sanctuary encouraging "Thanksliving" this week

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Cotton Branch Sanctuary encouraging "Thanksliving" this week (WFXG) Cotton Branch Sanctuary encouraging "Thanksliving" this week (WFXG)
(WFXG) -

Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkeys and all the fixings but one local farm is encouraging Thanks-living this week. The farm's managers are bringing focus to abused animals who are mistreated instead.

The Cotton Branch Sanctuary's mission is to rescue farm animals from horrible conditions. It is the only farm sanctuary in South Carolina; rescuing neglected pigs, goats, horses, donkeys, turkeys and so much more. Cotton Branch Sanctuary Director Evan Costner says it is a sigh of relief every time an animal is rescued and especially pigs,  the average farm pig only gets a year of life before they are slaughtered. "We average a call about one a day for a pig. .  in particular -- potbelly pigs. People think that they will stay itty bitty like you see on Facebook but they actually grow a lot larger."

Roughly two hundred animals call the sanctuary home, with expenses averaging at sixty-five hundred dollars a month. The farm receive no state or federal funds so they rely strictly on donations. Some of their donations come from hosting their "Thanks-living" events in South Carolina and Georgia. An event that shines light on how a turkey and other animals are not just a meal.

"There is a strong separation between the animals they see in the fields and the food they see in the freezer section. Cotton Branch is an opportunity for people to put a face to what is normally just a source of subsidence. ", explains William Graham, who is the manager of Cotton Branch.

Costner says Thanksgiving is a great way to bring families together and enjoy delicious meals but it is important to know about and appreciate the animals you are eating. "Where did that turkey come from? What conditions did it live in before it got to your plate? We encourage everyone to research and see the lives of these animals."

As you embrace the holiday feast remember the animals that made it possible. The farms hopes to bring Thanks-living to Augusta next year.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about the Cotton Branch Sanctuary click here: https://www.cottonbranch.org/

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • James Brown Arena Deadline Still in Effect

    James Brown Arena Deadline Still in Effect

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:48 AM EST2017-11-22 11:48:07 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The deadline for moving the James Brown Arena at Regency Mall will not be pushed back. Commissioner Andrew Jefferson says there needs to be some closure between whether the Mall will be the new site of the J-B-A or not.

    More >>

    The deadline for moving the James Brown Arena at Regency Mall will not be pushed back. Commissioner Andrew Jefferson says there needs to be some closure between whether the Mall will be the new site of the J-B-A or not.

    More >>

  • BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHWAY

    BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHWAY

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:35 AM EST2017-11-22 11:35:48 GMT

    Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of  fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue. The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

    More >>

    Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of  fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue. The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon serving Thanksgiving dinners

    Fort Gordon serving Thanksgiving dinners

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 9:24 PM EST2017-11-22 02:24:17 GMT
    Source: WXFGSource: WXFG

    Fort Gordon dining facilities will be serving approximately 8,500 soldiers, marines, sailors, airman, family members, retirees and their families, Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23. 

    More >>

    Fort Gordon dining facilities will be serving approximately 8,500 soldiers, marines, sailors, airman, family members, retirees and their families, Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly