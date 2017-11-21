Cotton Branch Sanctuary encouraging "Thanksliving" this week

Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkeys and all the fixings but one local farm is encouraging Thanks-living this week. The farm's managers are bringing focus to abused animals who are mistreated instead.

The Cotton Branch Sanctuary's mission is to rescue farm animals from horrible conditions. It is the only farm sanctuary in South Carolina; rescuing neglected pigs, goats, horses, donkeys, turkeys and so much more. Cotton Branch Sanctuary Director Evan Costner says it is a sigh of relief every time an animal is rescued and especially pigs, the average farm pig only gets a year of life before they are slaughtered. "We average a call about one a day for a pig. . in particular -- potbelly pigs. People think that they will stay itty bitty like you see on Facebook but they actually grow a lot larger."



Roughly two hundred animals call the sanctuary home, with expenses averaging at sixty-five hundred dollars a month. The farm receive no state or federal funds so they rely strictly on donations. Some of their donations come from hosting their "Thanks-living" events in South Carolina and Georgia. An event that shines light on how a turkey and other animals are not just a meal.



"There is a strong separation between the animals they see in the fields and the food they see in the freezer section. Cotton Branch is an opportunity for people to put a face to what is normally just a source of subsidence. ", explains William Graham, who is the manager of Cotton Branch.



Costner says Thanksgiving is a great way to bring families together and enjoy delicious meals but it is important to know about and appreciate the animals you are eating. "Where did that turkey come from? What conditions did it live in before it got to your plate? We encourage everyone to research and see the lives of these animals."



As you embrace the holiday feast remember the animals that made it possible. The farms hopes to bring Thanks-living to Augusta next year.

If you are interested in donating or learning more about the Cotton Branch Sanctuary click here: https://www.cottonbranch.org/

