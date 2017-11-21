Shannon Rollings Real Estate offering free pies to customers - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shannon Rollings Real Estate offering free pies to customers

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Continuing the spirit of giving is Shannon Rollings Real Estate of North Augusta by giving their customers a sweet treat this Thanksgiving holiday.

They offered free pies made from Delightful Bites Bakery to all of their past customers as a way of saying thank you for their business. Customers came from Evans, Aiken, Augusta, and even as far as Hephzibah to pick up their pies. This is the first year the agency has done this and decided to choose a sweet way to say thank you. Rollings provided 200 plus free pies to their customers and says the response has been an outpour of gratitude.

"People are so appreciative and they're so excited. it's one less thing for them to prepare in getting ready for Thanksgiving. We have three different flavors that we had Delightful Bites do for us. So, we're really excited about it," says Shannon Rollings.
And any unclaimed pies will be given at the end of the day Wednesday, November 22, 2017 to the staff at North Augusta Public Safety.

