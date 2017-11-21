Two churches in new Ellenton partner to provide free Thanksgiving dinners

New Zion Branch Ministries held their 18th Annual free Thanksgiving community dinner Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

“Well it’s always nice to have someone to eat with," says New Ellenton resident Helen Green.

And New Zion Branch Ministries has been providing that fellowship over food for the last 18 years. The Thanksgiving gathering has grown from holding this dinner under one tent to feed a few dozen to a community center with a kitchen to feed hundreds. “It’s been to the point that it moved the outside of serving maybe, 50, 60, 70, 80 people with the fish fry and Jamborees under a tent at one time. So we do a community event because now it grew up to the hundreds and thousands," says Senior Pastor of New Zion Branch Ministries.

New Zion Branch Ministries partnered with Mt. Zion church to make this dinner possible as well as from several community sponsors. And residents feel this event offers those in the community without family or just looking to meet new people a chance to get to know their neighbors. “I know there’s a lot of people that don’t have anyone. So, this is a blessing for them to be able to come here and share this meal with the community," says Green.

Senior Pastor Bryant says they decided to provide this simply because they felt it was their duty. “Because when we read the Bible, we look at what the Bible says. The Bible says that, ‘When you saw me sick, you didn’t take care of me. You saw me hungry, and you didn’t feed me. You saw me naked, and you didn’t clothe me.’ And He says when we do these to the least of these we do it unto him. So, we are his hands in extension to Him. So, when we serve Him, we serve others," says Pastor Bryant.

But the biggest payoff: “Just to see the smiles on the people's faces. And not only the smiles on the people's faces that’s being served, but also the smiles on the ones that’s doing the serving," says Pastor Bryant.

The partnering churches were able to feed between 500-700 residents today with plenty of turkey to go around. Organizers say they hope to continue to see the event grow and bring more and more people of the community together.

