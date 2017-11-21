Happening today: 95.5 giving away gas for 95 cent a gallon

If you're hitting the road today for the holiday you're in luck. It's no secret gas prices are on the rise but today for 95 minutes you have a chance to get gas for a good deal. Hot 95.5 is hosting a gas giveaway at The Pumping Station located at 5142 Washington Rd. For 95 minutes every Tuesday, gas will be available for 95 cents a gallon.

AAA expects this year's Thanksgiving Holiday travel will be the highest since 2005, so if you're heading out of town you may want to make this your first stop.

The event starts at 1 p.m.

