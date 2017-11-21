The City of Aiken Department of Parks and Recreation Announces 26th Annual Christmas in Hopelands

The 26th Annual Christmas in Hopelands event will transform Hopelands Gardens in Aiken, South Carolina December 9-10, 14-23, and 26 from 6:00-9:30pm. This enchanting walk-through exhibit features over two miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays. Over 100,000 twinkling lights in the peaceful setting of Hopelands Gardens are a must-see during the holiday season.

There is no cost to enter the event or to utilize the shuttle service. All guests should use the shuttle service to the gardens available each night. Shuttles run continuously from Citizens Park, located at 1060 Banks Mill Road, from 5:45pm – 8:45 pm. The last shuttle to view Christmas in Hopelands leaves Citizens Park at 8:45 pm. No general public parking is allowed at Hopelands or Rye Patch. Handicap parking is available at 135 Dupree Place. No animals are allowed on shuttle vehicles.

The Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame, The Dollhouse, Rye Patch, and NEW this year the Rye Patch Stables will be open and decorated for visitors to enjoy. The Rye Patch Stables feature a new exhibit; “Aiken’s Historic Horses”. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Hall of Fame courtyard and outside of the Guest Cottage. S’more kits are available for purchase for $5 at Rye Patch, where you can roast your marshmallows at our s’more pit. Rye Patch will be the destination for fun holiday activities for children. On select nights, Mrs. Claus will be there to hear your child’s Christmas wishes and take what is sure to become a treasured photo. Children can write a letter to Santa or make a craft to take home. Parents must accompany children at all times.



Department of Parks and Recreation

P.O Box 1177

Aiken, South Carolina 29802

803-643-4779



1072 Banks Mill Road

Aiken, South Carolina 29803

Fax: 803-293-2051

311@cityofaikensc.gov



Live entertainment is provided each night, either on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at 7:00pm or throughout Hopelands Gardens when traditional Christmas caroling takes place. Spectators should bring a blanket or use the natural amphitheater seating to enjoy the shows.



Schedule of Entertainment

Concerts Begin at 7:00pm

December 9 Harmony River Chorus

Mrs. Claus in Rye Patch from 6-9pm

December 10 Josh Martin & Mojo

December 14 Christ’s Way Christian Church Light Show

December15 Aiken High School Jazz Band

Mrs. Claus in Rye Patch from 6-9pm

December 16 Suzuki Strings of Augusta

December 17 Town Creek Baptist Church Multi-Generational Musical

December 18 Carolina Elite Stompers

December 19 M’Aiken Music *Carolers*

December 20 Tim Gidley, Recording Artist

December 21 Ryan Abel

December 22 Aiken Community Playhouse Youth Wing *Carolers*

Mrs. Claus in the Rye Patch from 6-9pm

December 23 Downtown Mixup

While Christmas in Hopelands is a free event, donations are accepted and are used to help support the growth of the program. Donation boxes are located at each entrance and on each shuttle. Donations may also be mailed to: City of Aiken Department of Parks & Recreation, Christmas in Hopelands, P.O. Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802. If you have any further questions, please contact the City of Aiken Department of Parks & Recreation at 803-642-7631 or visit www.aikenismagical.com . In the case of inclement weather, Christmas in Hopelands may be cancelled. Know before you go by calling the Rain Out Hotline at 643-4661 or sign up to receive text message updates by texting AIKREC to 84483. If someone in your party needs to borrow a wheelchair to enjoy the program, call 642-7631 ahead of time to reserve one.



