Child Enrichment's Child Advocacy Center Grand Opening In Thompson

Child Enrichment Inc.’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) will expand its services to the Toombs Judicial Circuit which covers McDuffie, Glascock, Lincoln, Taliaferro, Warren, and Wilkes counties. From its offices in Thomson, GA, the Child Advocacy Center will provide forensic interviews, therapy, and advocacy to children who have experienced abuse and severe neglect. The CAC will hold a grand opening ceremony and open house on December 1st from 10:30AM - 1:30PM at its office located at 123 Nassau Place, Thomson, GA 30824.

Prior to opening the office in Thomson, children and families from the Toombs Judicial Circuit needed to travel over 40 to 100 miles to Augusta to receive specialized services which help child victims to recover and often help convict child predators and pedophiles. The time and money spent traveling to Augusta was a burden on the families, law enforcement, and Department of Family and Children Services. With the support of the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Georgia, Child Enrichment Inc. will open a new office to serve victims and their non-abusing family members in their own community.

Child Enrichment Inc.’s Child Advocacy Center is the first CAC in Georgia and is accredited by the National Children's Alliance. The CAC provides Forensic Interviewing of children suspected of having been physically or sexually abused. Expert court testimony and court advocacy for the victim are provided when alleged perpetrators are charged with abuse against children. Counseling for the victims, their siblings, and non-offending caregivers is provided free of charge. Last year, 471 children received these services, along with 385 of their family members.

Child Enrichment Inc. is a non-profit organization with the mission of providing and coordinating comprehensive intervention, stabilization, advocacy and prevention in the best interests of abused, abandoned and neglected children. In addition to its CAC program, Child Enrichment also offers the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for children in foster care who reside in the Augusta Judicial Circuit. Last year, our CASA program served 432 children.

Child Enrichment Inc. has helped more than 21,500 children since 1978. During the last fiscal year, Child Enrichment Inc., through its CAC and CASA programs found safe permanent homes, provided counseling, forensic interviewing and court advocacy for 903 victims of child abuse and 385 non-offending parents, caregivers, and siblings along with providing expert testimony in prosecutions of alleged child sex offenders. Child Enrichment Inc. is a haven for child victims and all services are specialized and free of charge. Even severely abused and tortured children can and do recover. Child Enrichment Inc.’s programs and professionals prove this every day.

