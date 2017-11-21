Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $106M for Tuesday’s drawing; Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot at $134M

The feast is officially on a roll for Georgia Lottery Players. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $106 million for Tuesday’s drawing, and the Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $134 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 10 times.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $106 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $66 million.

It only takes $2 to play Mega Millions for a chance to win big. Players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. The new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot only.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled seven times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $134 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $84 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

MEGA MILLIONS FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $106 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $66 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot

Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 17, 2017

Number of Rolls: 10

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 13, 2017 – $43 million (Michigan and Rhode Island)

#1 Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, Kansas and Maryland – $218.6 million each)

POWERBALL FAST FACTS

Draw Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $134 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $84.2 million

Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier

Drawings: 11 p.m. (ET) every Wednesday and Saturday

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million

Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 28, 2017

Number of Rolls: 7

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 25, 2017 – $191 million jackpot (Louisiana)

#1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., Mega Millions and Powerball, please visit:

www.galottery.com, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.