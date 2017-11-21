In Aiken - free foot clinic in December - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

In Aiken - free foot clinic in December

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Credit: The Foot Institute Foundation Credit: The Foot Institute Foundation
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801
Date: Thursday, December 21 Event Time: 7 am to 7 pm
FREE EVENT
No appointment necessary
Seen on a first come, first serve basis
Must be in building 30 minutes prior to 7 pm to be seen

Offering:
Free Foot Examination and Consultation
(Provided by Doctors of Physicians Footcare, SC)
Information on Diabetes, Proper Foot Care, and Nutrition Giveaways

Free Exam to include treatment of minor problems, ex Foot Pain, Corns, or Ingrown Toe Nails All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are NOT included in the free foot exam.

If you are experiencing any foot problems, or have Diabetes, we encourage you to attend.

Sponsored by TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare

For more information call: 803-306-1006 or 803-256-6776 website: physiciansfootcare.com (click on the heart)

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • James Brown Arena Deadline Still in Effect

    James Brown Arena Deadline Still in Effect

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:48 AM EST2017-11-22 11:48:07 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The deadline for moving the James Brown Arena at Regency Mall will not be pushed back. Commissioner Andrew Jefferson says there needs to be some closure between whether the Mall will be the new site of the J-B-A or not.

    More >>

    The deadline for moving the James Brown Arena at Regency Mall will not be pushed back. Commissioner Andrew Jefferson says there needs to be some closure between whether the Mall will be the new site of the J-B-A or not.

    More >>

  • BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHWAY

    BREAKING NEWS CREWS RESPONDING TO FATAL ACCIDENT ON GORDON HIGHWAY

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:35 AM EST2017-11-22 11:35:48 GMT

    Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of  fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue. The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

    More >>

    Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of  fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue. The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon serving Thanksgiving dinners

    Fort Gordon serving Thanksgiving dinners

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 9:24 PM EST2017-11-22 02:24:17 GMT
    Source: WXFGSource: WXFG

    Fort Gordon dining facilities will be serving approximately 8,500 soldiers, marines, sailors, airman, family members, retirees and their families, Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23. 

    More >>

    Fort Gordon dining facilities will be serving approximately 8,500 soldiers, marines, sailors, airman, family members, retirees and their families, Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • In Aiken - free foot clinic in December

    In Aiken - free foot clinic in December

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 11:35 AM EST2017-11-21 16:35:47 GMT
    Credit: The Foot Institute FoundationCredit: The Foot Institute Foundation
    Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 Date: Thursday, December 21 Event Time: 7 am to 7 pm FREE EVENT No appointment necessary Seen on a first come, first serve basis Must be in building 30 minutes prior to 7 pm to be seen Offering: Free Foot Examination and Consultation (Provided by Doctors of Physicians Footcare, SC) Information on Diabetes, Proper Foot Care, and Nutrition Giveaways Free Exam to include treatment of minor problems, ex Foot Pai...More >>
    Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801 Date: Thursday, December 21 Event Time: 7 am to 7 pm FREE EVENT No appointment necessary Seen on a first come, first serve basis Must be in building 30 minutes prior to 7 pm to be seen Offering: Free Foot Examination and Consultation (Provided by Doctors of Physicians Footcare, SC) Information on Diabetes, Proper Foot Care, and Nutrition Giveaways Free Exam to include treatment of minor problems, ex Foot Pai...More >>

  • Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

    Rise in teen suicide, social media coincide; is there link?

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 12:27 AM EST2017-11-14 05:27:17 GMT
    Friday, November 17 2017 8:50 AM EST2017-11-17 13:50:44 GMT

    Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

    More >>

    Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.

    More >>

  • Your holidays without them: Grieving through the season

    Your holidays without them: Grieving through the season

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:09 PM EST2017-11-16 23:09:45 GMT
    Destiny's Mema who passed away in September. She lived in Spartanburg, S.C.Destiny's Mema who passed away in September. She lived in Spartanburg, S.C.

    Thanksgiving is next week and if you haven't noticed, Christmas decorations are already up in stores. But, despite the spread of all that holiday cheer not everyone looks forward to this time of the year.

    More >>

    Thanksgiving is next week and if you haven't noticed, Christmas decorations are already up in stores. But, despite the spread of all that holiday cheer not everyone looks forward to this time of the year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly