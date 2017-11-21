In Aiken - free foot clinic in December

The deadline for moving the James Brown Arena at Regency Mall will not be pushed back. Commissioner Andrew Jefferson says there needs to be some closure between whether the Mall will be the new site of the J-B-A or not.More >>
Breaking news out of Richmond County crews are on scene of fatal car accident on Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue. The accident happened around 2:19 this morning near the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.More >>
Fort Gordon dining facilities will be serving approximately 8,500 soldiers, marines, sailors, airman, family members, retirees and their families, Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23.More >>
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.More >>
Thanksgiving is next week and if you haven't noticed, Christmas decorations are already up in stores. But, despite the spread of all that holiday cheer not everyone looks forward to this time of the year.More >>
Nearly 1.5M sign up for 'Obamacare' in first two weeks of open enrollment.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug in the United States with a digital ingestion tracking system in an unprecedented step to ensure patients with mental disorders take medicine prescribed...More >>
It's the holiday season and fire crews see plenty of house fires during this time. The National Fire Protection Association says that...More >>
A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.More >>
It's flu season and The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed its first flu-related death this season. The identity of that person...More >>
The research was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, "a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians."More >>
