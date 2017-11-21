In Aiken - free foot clinic in December

Location: Smith Hazel Recreation Center 400 Kershaw St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801

Date: Thursday, December 21 Event Time: 7 am to 7 pm

FREE EVENT

No appointment necessary

Seen on a first come, first serve basis

Must be in building 30 minutes prior to 7 pm to be seen

Offering:

Free Foot Examination and Consultation

(Provided by Doctors of Physicians Footcare, SC)

Information on Diabetes, Proper Foot Care, and Nutrition Giveaways

Free Exam to include treatment of minor problems, ex Foot Pain, Corns, or Ingrown Toe Nails All follow-up, x-rays, labs, rehabilitation, or other services are NOT included in the free foot exam.

If you are experiencing any foot problems, or have Diabetes, we encourage you to attend.

Sponsored by TFI Foundation & Physicians Footcare



For more information call: 803-306-1006 or 803-256-6776 website: physiciansfootcare.com (click on the heart)

