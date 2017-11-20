Burke Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Church Security Training

On Monday a group of pastors gathered at the Burke County Sheriff's Office to learn about Church Security.

The Sheriff's Office gave a presentation that focused on many different things including strict background checks and also having assigned duties to trusted staff.

While this may be a tough subject to discuss, some pastors say with recent events happening around the country, it's better to be prepared.

"Today we're living in a whole different world where you never know where people are going to do and again you have to be prepared for the worse and hope for the best," says Pastor Clary Dishmond.

Pastor Dishmond says what he learned from today's presentation is to do background checks on his staff. The Sheriff's office isn't ruling out the possibility of having another session like this in the future.

