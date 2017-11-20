Columbia County Fire Department give fire prevention tips for the holiday

Turkey day is approaching and a lot of families will be cooking delicious meals. As you enjoy the holiday it is important to keep your homes safe.

1. Completely thaw out your turkey.

2. Do not over fill the pot.

3. Do not too use too much oil.

4, Do not cook on an overly hot temperature.



Those are just a couple of tips Columbia County Fire Department say residents should remember as they begin cooking their turkeys. While Thanksgiving is a joyous time, it can be hectic with a lot of activity and people in a home but it is important to pay attention.



"Somebody needs to be dedicated to watching that pot – preferably not drinking --- and a safety device like a fire distinguisher would be really handy to have.", says Chief Danny Kuhlmann with the Columbia County Fire Department.



National Fire Protection last study showed U.S. fire departments responded to 1,760 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. Making this holiday the peak for these types of fires. The Houck family always takes precautions especially during holidays.



"Everybody just stays away from the stove when it is on and cooking especially the oven. I know the little ones like to be running through the kitchen. I have grandchildren so they are always running through the house.", says Laura Houck.



Chief Kuhlmann says there are thousands of people who die in home fires every year and the number one way to prevent that is by having a working smoke detector.



"These turkey fires we usually see two or three of them a year just locally so multiply that nationwide and that's a lot.", says Chief Kuhlmann.



It is best to plan for the worst by making sure everyone in the household knows the escape route if a fire happens and designating a meeting place in front of the home.

