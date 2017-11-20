Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office introduces new Substation at Unisys

If you're on the Riverwalk going forward, there's a chance you can see an increase in Law Enforcement.

That's because there's going to be a Richmond County Sheriff's substation at the Riverwalk. On Monday there was the grand opening of the new substation which sits inside of the Unisys Building. Despite it being in that building, Deputies will be patrolling that growing area around the clock.

"The downtown area is continuing to grow, it's continuing to revive itself. We're every bit of safe as we have been but having the Sheriff's Station right here, we're more safe now then ever," says Dale Dye, Executive Director & General Manager of Unisys.

During the day, there could be as much as 50 deputies patrolling the entire Riverwalk.

