AU welcomes their newest employer: a golden retriever - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AU welcomes their newest employer: a golden retriever

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta University welcomed their newest employee today: Nugget. A 2-year-old golden retriever that will be a service dog at the Children's Hospital of Georgia. Nugget received her official AU employee badge as she smiled for the camera.


Since the day she was born, she was raised to be a service dog and her handler Harleigh Turner says she's ready to take on this new venture.
Nugget will make her time helping children much easier by building a sense of trust.

"When they see that four-legged adorable creature, they automatically see you as someone that they can trust. So, the whole world of child-life revolves around developing a therapeutic relationship with a child. Nothing is quite as cute as Nugget in my opinion. So, she's going to make my job pretty easy," says Harleigh Turner, Handler of Nugget.

Nugget is looking forward to offering lots of care to children and plenty of tasty doggie treats.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Crews working business fire Sand Bar Ferry Rd.

    Crews working business fire Sand Bar Ferry Rd.

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:42 AM EST2017-11-21 11:42:42 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff's office and Fire Department are on scene of a business fire at 602 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:28am Tuesday morning. Details are limited at this time. Fox 54 is working to get more information. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's office and Fire Department are on scene of a business fire at 602 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:28am Tuesday morning. Details are limited at this time. Fox 54 is working to get more information. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Fall Safety Festival returns for round three

    Fall Safety Festival returns for round three

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:17 AM EST2017-11-21 11:17:04 GMT
    Attendance sank last year, hitting about 400. Numbers are expected to float around 800 guests this year; WFXG.Attendance sank last year, hitting about 400. Numbers are expected to float around 800 guests this year; WFXG.

    Highlighting holiday safety, along with presenting an opportunity to mingle with those who keep our community safe, are the cornerstones of the Fall Safety Festival. Entering its third year, it is back with more demonstrations and support.

    More >>

    Highlighting holiday safety, along with presenting an opportunity to mingle with those who keep our community safe, are the cornerstones of the Fall Safety Festival. Entering its third year, it is back with more demonstrations and support.

    More >>

  • Burke Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Church Security Training

    Burke Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Church Security Training

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-11-21 00:23:33 GMT
    On Monday a group of pastors gathered at the Burke County Sheriff's Office to learn about Church Security. The Sheriff's Office gave a presentation that focused on many different things including strict background checks and also having assigned duties to trusted staff. While this may be a tough subject to discuss, some pastors say with recent events happening around the country, it's better to be prepared. "Today we're living in a whole different world where you never know whe...More >>
    On Monday a group of pastors gathered at the Burke County Sheriff's Office to learn about Church Security. The Sheriff's Office gave a presentation that focused on many different things including strict background checks and also having assigned duties to trusted staff. While this may be a tough subject to discuss, some pastors say with recent events happening around the country, it's better to be prepared. "Today we're living in a whole different world where you never know whe...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly