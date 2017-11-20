AU welcomes their newest employer: a golden retriever

Augusta University welcomed their newest employee today: Nugget. A 2-year-old golden retriever that will be a service dog at the Children's Hospital of Georgia. Nugget received her official AU employee badge as she smiled for the camera.



Since the day she was born, she was raised to be a service dog and her handler Harleigh Turner says she's ready to take on this new venture.

Nugget will make her time helping children much easier by building a sense of trust.



"When they see that four-legged adorable creature, they automatically see you as someone that they can trust. So, the whole world of child-life revolves around developing a therapeutic relationship with a child. Nothing is quite as cute as Nugget in my opinion. So, she's going to make my job pretty easy," says Harleigh Turner, Handler of Nugget.



Nugget is looking forward to offering lots of care to children and plenty of tasty doggie treats.

