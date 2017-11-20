AU welcomes their newest employer: a golden retriever

The Richmond County Sheriff's office and Fire Department are on scene of a business fire at 602 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:28am Tuesday morning. Details are limited at this time. Fox 54 is working to get more information. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Highlighting holiday safety, along with presenting an opportunity to mingle with those who keep our community safe, are the cornerstones of the Fall Safety Festival. Entering its third year, it is back with more demonstrations and support.
Turkey day is approaching and a lot of families will be cooking delicious meals. As you enjoy the holiday it is important to keep your homes safe. 1. Completely thaw out your turkey.
