Forum held in Burke Co to discuss increasing law enforcement salary

There’s strength in numbers for the law enforcement officers of Georgia. Monday, November 20, 2017 deputies and sheriffs from several counties around the state gathered to talk about raising their salary.

“We found there’s a great variation all over the state and some of the salaries that are paid are really pitiful," says Georgia House Representative Al Williams of the House Democratic Caucus.

One of those variations being $15,000 as the starting salary for a jailer in Calhoun County. And Georgia’s law enforcement say they are tired of beyond underpaid and overworked.

"First, we want a minimum mandatory salary for all deputy, sheriffs and jailers," says Executive Director of the Georgia's Sheriff's Association, Terry Norris.

Norris also says they want a one penny sales tax established so that local property tax payers would not have to pay for this salary increase. But there has to be a change. “You have to pay a person livable wage if you’re going to keep them. Or you will always lose your best people to other agencies that can pay them," says Williams.

During the testimonial, deputies and sheriffs shared their stories and presented ways to increase wages and improve health care. There was a great emphasis on departments being able to compete with the pay of other agencies. “How can we can compete? We can’t. The retention is not there, you can’t keep officers or deputies or what have you if you can’t compete. You got to be able to compete," says Noel Jonathon Brown, Sheriff of Bulloch County.

But deputies like David James, who was shot 5 times one day while on duty, tolerated the salary he’s been dealt for decades for one reason: He loves what he does. “I just felt like it was the thing that God wanted me to do. And I’ve been told that many times over the years. You know staying in law enforcement, you know, it was God’s will for me to be on this job," says Deputy David James.

And the House Democratic Caucus is prepared to stand behind these men and women to make sure they get the wages they deserve. “And I know there’s always this discussion that this is county business. This is one Georgia. This is Georgia business. Because law enforcement in the smallest county in Georgia should be just as good as law enforcement in the biggest county," says Williams.

Representative Al Williams says the next meeting will be held in Liberty County. The House Democratic Caucus says they will present all of the proposals and information compiled from these meetings to the legislature in January.

