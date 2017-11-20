South Carolina Highway Patrol prepare for holiday enforcement on - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

South Carolina Highway Patrol prepare for holiday enforcement on the roads

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
South Carolina Highway Patrol prepare for holiday enforcement on the roads
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

If you are traveling this Thanksgiving week, you will see more people on the road this year than any other in the past twelve.

AAA's latest travel estimates are also putting more people in cars than in previous years. Of the 51-million expected to hit the road for the trip across the state or across the country, nearly 90 percent will be driving. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging everyone to prepare for delays and to put the phones and other distractions away while behind the wheel. Last year sixteen people died on state highways during the holiday season alone.


"We are always going to have extra units out for holiday enforcement. We have this texting and driving campaign that is going to be going on this week as well. So we are going to be out looking for people texting and driving because its against the law in SC.", explains Trooper Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.


Trooper Jones also says non-emergency lane closures are prohibited. Starting at 12:00 p.m.  November 22 until 6:00 a.m. on November 27. This will allow better traffic flow during the Thanksgiving holiday.

    The Richmond County Sheriff's office and Fire Department are on scene of a business fire at 602 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:28am Tuesday morning. Details are limited at this time. Fox 54 is working to get more information. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    Highlighting holiday safety, along with presenting an opportunity to mingle with those who keep our community safe, are the cornerstones of the Fall Safety Festival. Entering its third year, it is back with more demonstrations and support.

    On Monday a group of pastors gathered at the Burke County Sheriff's Office to learn about Church Security. The Sheriff's Office gave a presentation that focused on many different things including strict background checks and also having assigned duties to trusted staff. While this may be a tough subject to discuss, some pastors say with recent events happening around the country, it's better to be prepared. "Today we're living in a whole different world where you never know whe...More >>
