South Carolina Highway Patrol prepare for holiday enforcement on the roads

If you are traveling this Thanksgiving week, you will see more people on the road this year than any other in the past twelve.

AAA's latest travel estimates are also putting more people in cars than in previous years. Of the 51-million expected to hit the road for the trip across the state or across the country, nearly 90 percent will be driving. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging everyone to prepare for delays and to put the phones and other distractions away while behind the wheel. Last year sixteen people died on state highways during the holiday season alone.



"We are always going to have extra units out for holiday enforcement. We have this texting and driving campaign that is going to be going on this week as well. So we are going to be out looking for people texting and driving because its against the law in SC.", explains Trooper Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.



Trooper Jones also says non-emergency lane closures are prohibited. Starting at 12:00 p.m. November 22 until 6:00 a.m. on November 27. This will allow better traffic flow during the Thanksgiving holiday.

