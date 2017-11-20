Columbia County Sheriff's Office gives holiday crime warning - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County Sheriff's Office gives holiday crime warning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Tis' the season for shopping, giving and safety. Unfortunately it is also a busy season for the bad guys. As you hit the malls to rack up on holiday gifts, you should know how to avoid being a victim this year. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says what they're seeing packages being stolen right off  peoples front porches.  The Sheriff's Office recommends that you schedule deliveries for when you are home. If you can't be at home, try having it delivered to your job or to a neighbor. Deputies also recommend that you require a signature for your packages.

"At This time when you see FedEx Trucks and UPS trucks out all the time, that's a prime target for criminals. They can follow the trucks and wait for them to put the packages out and just steal them right off your porch," said Sgt. Tim Johnson from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. 

The Sheriff's office says they have already started to increase patrol around retail areas like malls and shopping centers. 

